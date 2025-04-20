Julius Pre-Spring 26 “[Numinous;]”

During the latest edition of BFW, Old Maquiina presented “Chapter 1”, a collection that establishes a clear new direction for the Bogotá-based label. Known for its methodical, narrative-driven approach, the brand uses this moment not simply to showcase new work, but to signal…
There are designers who dress the world, and then there are those who reimagine it. Boris Bidjan Saberi belongs to the latter. His garments were never just clothes, but propositions. Cut in leather, layered in shadow, speaking in a language that was as much spiritual as it was sartorial…
Deceres Studio is a Los Angeles-based design and furniture studio founded in 2020 by Denise Martinez and Jorge Arturo Ibarra. Known for its minimalist, sculptural approach, the studio sits at the intersection of art, architecture, and design. Their work is defined by bold…
Professor.E’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection continues to expand the language of anonymity and material expression the brand has made its signature, quietly precise, disarmingly restrained, and deeply felt. Based in Taiwan and steadily shaping a distinct space within the…
For Pre-Spring 2026, Julius introduces “[numinous;]”, a collection that continues the brand’s exploration of form, texture, and atmosphere—this time through a quieter, more introspective lens. While previous collections leaned heavily into industrial aggression, [numinous;] shifts…
With Détruire, Eric Créer takes a bold step into couture, presenting a collection that explores the intersection of creation and destruction. Focusing on one-of-one designs and custom pieces, the line reflects Chai’s evolving approach to fashion, one where boundaries are torn…
Lunar Laboratories, the Romanian label founded by Vlad Vraciu, has long explored the intersection of fashion and aerospace. With its sixth collection, the brand reaches a departure in the truest sense. Designed for those on the brink of the unknown, “Escape Velocity” is not just…
There are few designers whose work transcends the cyclical nature of fashion. Yohji Yamamoto, now in his eighties, is one of them. His Fall/Winter 2024 women’s collection, shown in Paris, felt like both a continuation and an intimate revelation, a poetic meditation on time…