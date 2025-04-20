web analytics
Julius Pre-Spring 26 "[Numinous;]"

"This to Me is Crucial" A Conversation with Devoa's Creative Director, Daisuke Nishida

Professor.E FW24 Collection

Inspiration

Ola & Jenn

Collections

Old Maquiina "Chapter 1" Collection

During the latest edition of BFW, Old Maquiina presented “Chapter 1”, a collection that establishes a clear new direction for the Bogotá-based label. Known for its methodical, narrative-driven approach, the brand uses this moment not simply to showcase new work, but to signal…

Collections

Professor.E SS25 Collection

Professor.E’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection continues to expand the language of anonymity and material expression the brand has made its signature, quietly precise, disarmingly restrained, and deeply felt. Based in Taiwan and steadily shaping a distinct space within the…

Collections

Julius Pre-Spring 26 "[Numinous;]"

For Pre-Spring 2026, Julius introduces “[numinous;]”, a collection that continues the brand’s exploration of form, texture, and atmosphere—this time through a quieter, more introspective lens. While previous collections leaned heavily into industrial aggression, [numinous;] shifts…

Collections

Eric Creer "Detruire" Collection

With Détruire, Eric Créer takes a bold step into couture, presenting a collection that explores the intersection of creation and destruction. Focusing on one-of-one designs and custom pieces, the line reflects Chai’s evolving approach to fashion, one where boundaries are torn…

Collections

Lunar Laboratories FW25 "Escape Velocity"

Lunar Laboratories, the Romanian label founded by Vlad Vraciu, has long explored the intersection of fashion and aerospace. With its sixth collection, the brand reaches a departure in the truest sense. Designed for those on the brink of the unknown, “Escape Velocity” is not just…

Collections

Yohji Yamamoto FW25 Women's

There are few designers whose work transcends the cyclical nature of fashion. Yohji Yamamoto, now in his eighties, is one of them. His Fall/Winter 2024 women’s collection, shown in Paris, felt like both a continuation and an intimate revelation, a poetic meditation on time…

Collections

Matieres Fecales FW25 "The Other"

In the gilded salons of Hôtel Le Marois, a different kind of beauty took shape. Shadows moved against mirrored walls, elongated figures stepping forward with a precision that felt both ancient and alien. It was here, in this fractured reverie of the 19th century, that Matières…